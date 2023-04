On Saturday afternoon, crews worked to extinguish a 1-acre brush fire caused by a downed power line.

CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, a downed power line started a brush fire on Route 29A. Crews from the Caroga Lake Fire Company and the Stratford Fire Company responded.

The brush fire covered approximately 1 acre. 15 personnel and a Wildlife Suppression Assignment extinguished the fire. The Saulsbury Fire Company and NYS Forest Rangers were also on the scene.