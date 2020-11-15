Fire and power outages near Caroga Lake

CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the sun rose on Sunday, crews responded to a fire that broke out at Nick Stoner’s Municipal Golf Course on Caroga Lake. Dispatchers described it as a fully-involved structure fire.

A response from National Grid was also requested by emergency responders. One account claimed there were live wires downed at the scene of the fire. According to the outage map from National Grid, just under 1,000 customers in the area are without power.

The current estimated restoration time is 10:45 a.m.