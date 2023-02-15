FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to an online statement from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are recommending that people stay off the ice of Fulton County lakes, rivers, streams, and ponds. The statement comes on the heels of unseasonable weather leaving the thickness of the ice unpredictable.

Several deaths and rescues relating to falling through ice have been reported throughout the Capital Region this winter. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says a drone in the area shows areas of open water with no ice at all.