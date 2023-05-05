BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Authorities say a drugged man fought with Fulton County deputies in front of Project 29, in Broadalbin, around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning. The unnamed man was reportedly tased four times.

The sheriff’s office would like anyone with cameras near the Route 29 pub to give them a call. “We are also looking for the two tractor-trailer operators that stopped to observe the situation and may have video,” they added.

“I guess the view is if you weren’t there or didn’t see anything or weren’t aware of it you probably wouldn’t have anything to add,” a spokesperson wrote. They said the incident is still under investigation and charges will be forthcoming.

No further information was provided. If you witnessed the altercation, the sheriff’s office asks you to call (518) 736-2100.