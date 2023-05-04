BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses to a roadside incident that happened around 3:15 Thursday morning on Route 29. The sheriff’s office says they received a call regarding someone walking on the road and acting strange who attacked responding officers.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for two tractor-trailer drivers who stopped to observe the scene or anyone who observed who may have video. Charges are pending on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call (518) 736-2100.