EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ephratah woman was arrested and is accused of falsely reporting a child sex abuse incident, according to New York State Police. Gina Emden, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, March 8, after a lengthy investigation.

Police say on February 14, around 9:32 p.m., they responded to an Ephratah home for a reported domestic dispute. Police say Emden alleged an adult she knew was sexually abusing children. Through an investigation with the Fulton County Child Protective Services, police say no indication of abuse was found. Police say they determined Emden’s allegations were knowingly baseless and later attempted to withdraw her report.

Emden was arrested and processed at Mayfield State Police. She was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Mayfield Town Court on March 28 and was released.