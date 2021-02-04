Environmental police respond to snowmobile fire and crash in Fulton County

CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While snowmobiling patrolling on trails in Caroga, two environmental conservation officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) responded to two dangerous snowmobile incidents. Both took place Saturday, January 23.

First, they encountered a snowmobile that was on fire. They reported that the operator was uninjured, but the vehicle was destroyed.

Next, they were flagged down for an accident. A snowmobile went off the trails and crashed into the trees, ultimately sending the driver to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The DEC said it’s important to remember snowmobile safety when riding. Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “Year after year, snowmobiling continues to be one of New York State’s most popular winter activities and we encourage outdoor enthusiasts to check out the abundant trails available close to home.”

Check out the DEC’s safety recommendations for snowmobiles: