MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mayfield Historical Society is hosting its annual ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. The event will be held at The Rice Homestead at 328 Riceville Road.

Cake, ice cream, and lemonade will be available for a $5 donation and $3 for children eight and under. Cash or check is accepted. Local musician Dan Lynaugh will provide live music.

There will also be free tours, spinning and chair-weaving demonstrations, and more! In case of rain, the event will be held at the Mayfield Presbyterian Church at 22 N. Main Street in Mayfield. For more information, contact the Historical Society at (518) 332-0538.