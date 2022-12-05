JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 10, a convoy of emergency vehicles from Fulton and Montgomery Counties filled with new and unwrapped toys will be making its way from Fulton-Montgomery Community College to the Meco Volunteer Fire Company. Families are invited to bring children to gather anywhere along North Perry Street from East Main Street to Maple Avenue to help cheer on the convoy.

Emergency vehicles will leave Fulton-Montgomery Community around 10 a.m. and travel westbound on State Highway 67. They will then cross State Highway 30A / S. Comrie Ave before proceeding west along E. State Street, west along E. Main Street, north along N. Perry Street, then continuing onto Maple Avenue and out County Highway 122.

The convoy will eventually turn right at the Meco Four Corners (the former Meco Fire Station) before ending at the Meco Volunteer Fire Company on State Highway 29A. There, vehicles will unload their donations.