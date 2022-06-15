GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) is holding an in-person presentation of the Draft Strategic Investment Plan in Gloversville. The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 16th, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth office building.

The community may attend in person or watch the livestream on the City of Gloversville Facebook. There will be comment cards at the venue and comments will also be accepted online. The meeting recording and materials will be posted to the website following the conclusion of the meeting.