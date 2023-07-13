JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Steps are being taken to help the kittens at a Johnstown home. Officials with the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society said they will take in dozens of kittens from the home.

More than 40 cats are on the property. The homeowner said he has been feeding the cats for decades, but they have now taken over his property.

“I don’t mind a couple being around. The outside cats and the this and that,” Ed Moore previously told NEWS10. “It gives you something to take care of. But, I mean, when it gets to be that many, I mean, it’s overwhelming.”

MHHS plans to remove the cats on Friday, July 14.