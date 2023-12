FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Fulton County Public Health Department, a dog that’s already bitten two people is still at large in the area. The dog has black/dark brown short fur and is medium-sized with a blue collar. There is some concern the dog may have rabies.

The breed of the dog is unknown. If you approach a dog resembling this description, do not attempt to apprehend or assist it. Please contact the Fulton County Public Health Department at (518) 736-5720.