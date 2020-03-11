Interactive Radar

Deputies investigate unattended death in Northville

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an unattended death of a man in Northville.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office, police responded to a call of an 87-year-old man outside of a home in Northville at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man was found dead on Reed Street outside of his home.

State Police were called to help investigate because of the unusual circumstances.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sheriff Richard Giardino said more information will be provided once the autopsy is complete. He said due to circumstances they discovered, they do not think the death is suspicious.

He said there is no concern for the safety of others in the community at this time.

