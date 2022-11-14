According to researchers, deer strikes spiked in late October and early November in nearly all the states studied. (Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A deer reportedly ran through the parking lot of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown before busting through a window and running around inside. There are no reported injuries to any residents or staff, only property damage caused within the home.

The deer reportedly also ran through a different window after spending nearly 10 minutes at the nursing home. Johnstown Police were called, as well as Fulton County Emergency Management, who arrived on the scene just minutes before the deer ran off. Staff reportedly confined the deer to one area, preventing more damage and possible injury. The nursing home has boarded up the windows and are back operating to business as usual.