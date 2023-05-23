BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the evening of May 18, a 27-year-old from Amsterdam was rescued from a capsizing rowboat on the Great Sacandaga Lake. Several individuals were able to bring the angler a life preserver until DEC officials and first responders arrived.

Ranger Thompson secured a throw bag on shore and rowed out to the angler. Once the angler was secured with a life ring, the Broadalbin Volunteer Fire Department pulled them ashore. Ranger Thompson and good Samaritans helped pull the boat ashore. The angler was taken to a local hospital.