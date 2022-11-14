The annual “Home for the Holidays” parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2.

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The date for the Johnstown Colonial Stroll & Holiday Parade has been announced! This year, the annual “Home for the Holidays” parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2.

Attendees can stroll the downtown area, watch the parade, and do some holiday shopping. The annual Christmas tree lighting will take place after the parade, during which pictures can be taken with Santa. Horse and carriage rides will be available.

There will be various holiday music throughout the night including bagpipes music by Gary McCoy and a performance by the JHS band. Anyone interested in participating in the parade is asked to sign-up here.