MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mayfield Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In. This event will be full of all things fall for car lovers and others to enjoy.

The Mayfield Historical Society’s Annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In will be held Saturday, October 8th, from noon to 4 p.m., at The Rice Homestead, 328 Riceville Rd., Mayfield. All registered Cruise-In cars will get a free hot dog and drink and the first 25 will get a dash plaque. Comforting fall food will be available along with drinks, music, and more! Peruse some classic cars while sipping on a nice warm apple cider. For more info, call or text 518-857-2820 or 518-332-0538 or visit The Ride Homestead Facebook page.