GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 31 Maple Street in Gloversville early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say five people were inside the home, all of whom requested the Red Cross.

Members searched the first and second floors for people who were possibly still inside the home. The search found no one was inside, and the main body of the fire stemmed from the basement.

A handline was stretched into the basement to knock the fire down. Two walls on the first floor were overhauled to stop the fire from extending upstairs. Batt. Chief West requested an additional shift to assist fire investigators from the Gloversville Fire Department to determine the cause.

Firefighters say the home suffered some fire, smoke, and water damage to the first floor and basement, however the home is salvageable. Gloversville Police and Lake Valley EMS were also on the scene to assist.