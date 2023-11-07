GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments responded to a house fire at 19 Steele Avenue in Gloversville around 5:40 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters responded to 19 Steele Avenue with a fire breaking out in the rear of a two-story home. The fire eventually stretched to the second floor.

Firefighters say the house was unoccupied at the time and was under renovation. The home sustained fire, smoke, and water damage, but is considered salvageable.

Lake Valley Ambulance and Gloversville Police also responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation and all units were in service at 7:53 p.m.