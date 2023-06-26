GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at 100 S. Judson Street on Saturday night. Crews from the Gloversville Fire Department responded and located a well-involved fire on the first floor of a family house.

Reports indicated that there might be three adults inside the residence. Firefighters Robert Norris and TJ Scharpou entered the first floor to search for occupants but were pushed back by extreme heat. Crews determined that everyone was out of the building and began to extinguish the main body of the fire.

The fire spread to the second-floor porch but was extinguished. One firefighter was injured and received treatment at the Nathan Littauer Hospital.

The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. They received emergency aid from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing but the fire is not deemed suspicious.