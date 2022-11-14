On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a silo full of feed at Close Family Farm in Mayfield. (Photo: Mayfield Fire Department)

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a silo full of feed at Close Family Farm in Mayfield. Crews from the Mayfield and Gloversville Fire Departments were sent to the farm at about 7 a.m., where they noticed smoke billowing from the silo.

The two departments worked together to extinguish the blaze, and units were back in service by 2 p.m. Mayfield Chief Hart thanked Chief Groff and the members of Gloversville Fire Department, along with Fulton County’s Emergency Coordinators for their help with the incident.

Owner Jon Close on behalf of the family, personally thanked each member for their help in saving the silo and sent food back to the Mayfield firehouse.

“To everyone who came out to help today—our family, the cows, heifers, and calves all thank you with every fiber in our hearts,” the Close family said on Facebook. “We are lucky to be a part of the great community that we all live in.”

There were no injuries reported after the blaze. An investigation into its cause remains ongoing.