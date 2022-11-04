BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Broadalbin-Perth Central School District invites Columbine survivor Craig Scott to speak to students, faculty and staff. Craig Scott’s sister Rachel Scott was the first person killed in the 1999 school shooting.

Scott has spoken to more than a million people over 20 years to positively impact school culture and challenge students to value themselves and others. Scott will be speaking to students on November 7 at the following times and locations,

9:15-10:15 a.m. – presentation to students in pre-K through grade 2 at Broadalbin-Perth Elementary School, 1870 County Hwy 107, Amsterdam

10:25-11:25 a.m. – presentation to students in grades 3-6 at Broadalbin-Perth Elementary School

12:35-1:55 p.m. – presentation to students in grades 7-12 at Broadalbin-Perth Junior and Senior High School, 100 Bridge Street, Broadalbin

Videotaping is prohibited during the presentation. Photos are allowed. The media is welcome to speak with Scott after presentations as well as students, faculty and staff.