GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out the origin of two pieces of clothes, covered in apparent blood, that were found in Prospect Hill Cemetery on S. Kingsboro Avenue in Gloversville. The clothes, based on brand and size, appear to belong to a young woman, according to Gloversville Police.

Image via Gloversville Police Image via Gloversville Police

Gloversville Police responded to Prospect Hill Cemetery on Monday around 3:47 p.m. for reports of clothes that had been found covered in apparent blood. A search of the area was conducted which yielded no new information.

Another search of the area was conducted on Tuesday with additional K9 units, again yielding no new evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Pescetti at (518) 773-4513.