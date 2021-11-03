Christmas toy drive kicks off in Fulton, Montgomery Counties

Picking up the materials on Tuesday were Empire Ambulance General Manager Dave LaVergne, the toy drive’s Bella and Jessica Romano of Mayfield and Captain Wendy Senior of The Salvation Army of Fulton County (source: Fulton County Area News)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 Christmas Toy Drive kicked off November 2 in Fulton and Montgomery Counties. Businesses and organizations are still needed to host toy collection boxes.

The project’s fifty collection boxes and posters are donated each year by Taylor Made in Gloversville. The toy drive is sponsored by the Salvation Army and has been operating each holiday season since 2017.

Aiding with pick-ups and transportation this year will be emergency crews with Empire Ambulance of the Capital and Saratoga Regions.

Anyone who would like a collection box to help gather new unwrapped toys can contact Fulton County Area News on Facebook or Jessica Romano at The Romano Acro Dance Academy of Johnstown at (518) 775-7517.

Fulton and Montgomery County families in need of support this holiday season can contact the Salvation Army in Gloversville at (518) 725-4119.