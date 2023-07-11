BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The most wonderful time of the year is so nice, it’s happening twice. On Wednesday, July 26, the Great Sacandaga Brewing Company will celebrate “A Very Merry Christmas In July.”

The event, starting at 6 p.m., will take place at the Sacandaga Brewery, located at 3647 NY 30 in Broadalbin. The celebration will include paint, ceramic trees, bulbs, stars, and more. Come and enjoy decorating trees without the pain of the winter chill.

The cost of the event is $75.00. To RSVP, you must call (518) 661-7881.