JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Statistics show an increase in gonorrhea over the last several months in Fulton County. Due to the substantial increase in cases, Fulton County Public Health is encouraging individuals who are at risk for gonorrhea to talk to their healthcare provider about getting tested for sexually transmitted diseases and infections.

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection. When detected early, it is treatable. Some cases become resistant to medication, so it is very important to follow up with your provider as recommended. The CDC recommends gonorrhea testing for the following groups:

Who should get tested?

All sexually active women younger than 25-years-old, every year.

Women 25-years-old and older with new or multiple sex partners.

Individuals with a sex partner who has a sexually transmitted infection.

Pregnant women at risk for gonorrhea should be tested early in pregnancy. Repeat testing as needed.

All sexually-active gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men should be tested at least once a year. Those who have multiple or anonymous partners should be tested more frequently (every three-to-six months)

For individuals who do not have a healthcare provider, Planned Parenthood of Johnstown can provide testing for sexually-transmitted diseases and infections. Call (518) 736-1911 to schedule an appointment.