CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday afternoon, the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to rescue an injured hiker on the Nine Corner Lake Trail off of Route 29a. Firefighters found the victim with help from New York State Forest Ranger Thompson and noticed she had a lower leg injury.

The patient was assessed, treated, and taken out in a stokes basket to the trailhead. She was then handed over to a GAVAC ambulance and was taken to a local hospital.

The Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company took to Facebook Sunday to thank the 911 dispatchers who helped them find the victim. Personnel at the 911 center were able to provide information to get rescue personnel to the remote location in a timely manner, which prevented further injuries.