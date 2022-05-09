CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Mother’s Day, in the late afternoon, the Caroga Lake Fire Company responded to a vehicle rollover in a driveway. According to firefighters, an SUV decided on its own to roll down a steep driveway and roll over between large boulders and trees.

Photos courtesy Caroga Lake Fire Company.

The vehicle was leaking gas, which was controlled. The car was stabilized until a boom-type wrecker arrived and uprighted and removed it, after about three hours.

Due to the proximity to the house and leaking fuel, a foam handline was put into operation as a precaution. No injuries occurred to either residents or firefighters.