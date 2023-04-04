BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Love the outdoors but not necessarily the sleeping bags and small tents? Travel+Leisure highlights the relaxing glamping destination just a short distance away in Broadalbin called Glampful.

Travel+Leisure reports the “glamsite,” Glampful is opening in May with eight luxury tents and a short distance to one of the Adirondack’s “best-kept secrets.” The site follows the values of family and connection, sustainability, local community, and fun while appreciating the beauty of nature. The Glampful site features a range of safari tents complete with hardwood floors, beds with fresh linens, dining tables and chairs, and a private deck with lounge chairs.

The travel magazine explains there is no need to worry about using the outdoors as your bathroom when Glampful has a separate building with private bathrooms and hot showers. Glampful also has a fire pit with complimentary s’mores, hammock and picnic areas, breakfast, games, and complimentary activities. The camp is about a mile away from Adirondack’s “best-kept secret, ” Great Sacandaga Lake, and about half an hour from other lakes in the area. Stay active with many hiking trails just a few minutes from camp as well. Glampful is located at 162 Hatzenbuhler Road in Broadalbin.