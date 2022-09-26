BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Broadalbin-Perth (B-P) Central School District will be hosting a community forum on Wednesday, October 5, starting at 6 p.m., in the Margaret Robin Blowers Auditorium at B-P junior and senior high school. The forum intends to introduce the public to the new security resource officers in the school district, Nicole Buckley and Kyle Harris, who were both hired back in August.

Along with Buckley and Harris in attendance to explain their roles, Superintendent of Schools Stephen Tomlinson and District Safety Coordinator Wayne Bell will discuss the new and expanded efforts the district is making to improve safety and security within the schools. The district will also welcome Fulton County Sheriff, Richard Giardino, and Undersheriff Dan Izzo, who will answer questions the public may have.