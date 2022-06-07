BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Broadalbin-Perth High School and Siena College pitcher Matt Gage made his Major League Baseball debut Monday with the Toronto Blue Jays, playing a role in their 8-0 win against the Kansas City Royals. With 13 pitches, Gage recorded a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts, all in his ninth professional season.

Gage was welcomed to the major league by the Blue Jays’ Twitter account, first when he arrived, and then after his accomplishment. “We’ve selected the contract of LHP Matt Gage, who will wear Number 91 and be active tonight,” the account tweeted just before the game Monday night, adding a photo of Gage’s No. 91 jersey.

Hours later, after Gage closed out the win, the account celebrated the young southpaw. “From college to the minors, to Indy ball, to Mexico… to the Major Leagues,” the account wrote. “THIS is why you chase your dreams!”

That tweet also included a video from the game, which has since gone viral on local social media. The clip shows both strikeouts, with a pat on the back from the Jays’ announcer to boot. “How ’bout Matt Gage in his Major League debut?” the announcer says. “A three-up, three-down inning with a couple of strikeouts.”

Gage graduated from Broadalbin-Perth High School in 2011. He was selected by the San Fransisco Giants in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB draft out of Siena College.

In his nine professional seasons, Gage has pitched in the minors for the Giants, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Toronto Blue Jays organizations, and has had stints in independent leagues and in Mexico.

Gage spoke of his hopes to make it to the Big Leagues back in 2021, saying, “It’d be great to be able to do that. You’ve just got to keep waiting and seeing, trying to impress people, that’s about it.”

Well, it’s safe to say Gage impressed more than just the Blue Jays organization in his debut on Monday. His alma mater, Siena, took to their Facebook early Tuesday to congratulate the standout, exclaiming, “Toronto Blue Jays WIN! Siena College Baseball great Matt Gage fires a perfect one-two-three inning on just 13 pitches (nine strikes) capped by a pair of strikeouts in his MLB debut!”

From Broadalbin-Perth to Siena, to the Show. The Capital Region has reason to celebrate Matt Gage.