BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Broadalbin-Perth’s soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers “Pink Out” on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.

“It’s all for a good cause,” said Kristin Pasquarelli, a member of the organizing committee and whose son is a member of the Broadalbin-Perth varsity team. “I think it’s great that it gives kids the opportunity to have a bigger impact. They get a chance to play the sport they love, and at the same time, give back to the community.”

The Pink Out began back in 2009 as a way to honor former Broadalbin-Perth Principal Robin Blowers, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier that year. Blowers succumbed to the disease in 2015. However, her legacy lives on in not only the area, but through the event.

“Even though Robin is no longer with us, her legacy lives with this event,” Broadalbin-Perth boys’ varsity soccer coach Brian Henry said. “I definitely use the soccer program as a tool to teach life lessons. The Pink Out has given my athletes the chance to forge a strong team bond and provided them with a great opportunity to pay it forward.”

All of the Broadalbin-Perth athletes will wear pink uniforms for the event. All are welcome to attend.