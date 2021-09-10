Broadalbin man sentenced in 2019 child rape case

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, Steven Morey, 50, of Broadalbin received a 20-year to life sentence on Thursday. This after a jury convicted him on several charges, including predatory sexual assault against a child in Madison County.

Morey was found guilty of molesting an 11-year-old on several occasions over the course of more than a year. His convictions also included first- and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and first-degree criminal sexual act.

State police said Morey was a new school bus driver when he was arrested in November 2019. He was charged on his 10th day of driving.

The Madison County District Attorney, William Gabor, said, “The victim’s mother read an emotional statement at sentencing. She told the defendant that he stole the innocence of a sweet child who trusted [him]. She called Morey a vile, disgusting, wicked monster.”

Gabor said that the sentencing judge “called the defendant manipulative” when handing down the sentence. The district attorney said he recommended a harsh sentence because “the defendant took no responsibility for his actions,” and hoped to deter others from committing similar acts.