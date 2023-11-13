BLEECKER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Broadalbin man was killed on Friday on County Highway 125 in the Town of Bleecker during a logging accident. Kyle Ferguson, 26, was injured while working on clearing woods.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Furguson worked for a family logging business, R and F logging. The Caroga Lake Fire Department, Lake Valley Ambulance, the NYS Rangers, EMS Director Mark Souza, and Coroner Margaret Luck assisted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at the scene with the investigation.