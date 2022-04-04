BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Members of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Girl Troop 5051 spent an hour and a half at Broadalbin Beach Saturday, collecting trash. Seven construction bags were filled, totaling around 275 pounds of garbage.

All photos courtesy BSA Scout Troop 5051-G.

All photos courtesy BSA Scout Troop 5051-G.

All photos courtesy BSA Scout Troop 5051-G.

All photos courtesy BSA Scout Troop 5051-G.

The BSA provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.” The organization is made up of nearly 2.2 million youth members between the ages of five and 21 and around 800,000 volunteers.

After they completed their trash cleanup Saturday, BSA Girl Troop 5051 returned to fundraising. Sunday morning, they were set up at Broadalbin Stewarts for their flower bulb and strawberry plant fundraiser, which was also a success.