Body found by hunters off Route 10 in Caroga

CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police are reportedly leading a joint investigation after the body of a man found in the town of Caroga early Saturday afternoon.

Three hunters reported finding the body off Route 10. The sheriff’s office says the deceased man was not hunting and is not a local resident. Authorities say they plan to release more information Saturday, once family members are located and notified.

The Gloversville and Johnstown Police Departments helped identify the deceased individual throughout Saturday. The County Coroner’s Office, the Caroga Fire Department, and County EMO all assisted at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.