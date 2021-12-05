Body found by hunters off Route 10 in Caroga

Fulton County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police are reportedly leading a joint investigation after the body of a man found in the town of Caroga early Saturday afternoon.

Three hunters reported finding the body off Route 10. The sheriff’s office says the deceased man was not hunting and is not a local resident. Authorities say they plan to release more information Saturday, once family members are located and notified.

The Gloversville and Johnstown Police Departments helped identify the deceased individual throughout Saturday. The County Coroner’s Office, the Caroga Fire Department, and County EMO all assisted at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19