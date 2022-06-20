GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From pizza to sushi to sandwiches, Gloversville has a few food options to choose from. These are the best restaurants in Gloversville, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Asian Delight

Asian Delight serves Chinese food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (7 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 50 Elmwood Avenue

Top review: “Hands down the best Chinese food in the area. The restaurant is always clean and the atmosphere is so welcoming. The staff are so friendly and always have a smile on their face. The food is worth every penny because the quality can’t be beat! The food is flavorful and you also get a great portion. Can’t recommend this place enough!” — KarenHC1234

You can view the menu on the Asian Delight Facebook page.

9. Mt Fuji Japanese Restaurant

Mt Fuji serves Japanese and Asian food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (23 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 65 Arterial Plaza

Top review: “This is world-class sushi right here in Gloversville, NY. What a refreshing surprise to find a first-rate place without traveling to a larger city. Clean cheerful interior and fresh well prepared food.” — G8987MMricks

You can view the menu on the Mt Fuji website.

8. Gloversville Palace Diner

The Gloversville Palace Diner is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (10 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

Price: $

Address: 62 South Main Street

Top review: “Best food in the area by far!!! Honesty cooking and everything tastes great. The kind of restaurant that makes you want other patrons dishes even though yours tastes great!!! Very large portions, very, very attentive staff. That makes you feel like family!!!” — Ed S

7. Pizza Joint

Pizza Joint serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 151 North Main Street

Top review: “Ordered from them for the first time. Pizza was excellent and the service was great! I would highly recommend them for a good many other good choices besides pizza on the menu. I look forward to ordering from them in the future.” — Q7061FQdough

6. Lakeside Tavern

Lakeside Tavern serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (36 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 306 Woods Hollow Road

Top review: “A great place to relax near the water and grab a bite, friendly family-run business that makes everyone feel welcome and appreciates your business.” — Roverjunk

You can view the menu on the Lakeside Tavern website.

5. Plaza’s Italian Bistro

Plaza’s Italian Bistro serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 130 North Pine Street

Top review: “My sister ordered from here on September 10, 2021, after our long drive up to Upstate N.Y. We had two medium pan style pizzas, one plain cheese & spicy hot. The pizzas were absolutely delicious, from the crispy crust to the sauce & flavorful toppings of onion, hot peppers & spices. Definitely will order when we’re up back up in this area.” — charlesv510

You can view the menu on the Plaza website.

4. Jackie’s Diner

Jackie’s Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The diner has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 1472 Route 29

Top review: “We were looking for a good place to have breakfast and were not disappointed. The place was full and there were only two servers but the food was good and they were very pleasant.” — tedzmd36

You can view the menu on the Jackie’s Diner Facebook page.

3. Mohawk Harvest Cooperative Market

Mohawk Harvest Cooperative Market is a grocery with a cafe. The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch and has vegan options.

Rated 5 out of 5 (24 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 30 North Main Street

Top review: “This place is awesome to say the least. I usually go during Christmas time to buy the glass ornaments but breakfast here is great as well. Nice staff.” — valuemybusiness

2. House of Pizza

House of Pizza serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (90 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 219 5th Avenue Extension

Top review: “There were so many cars parked at this restaurant, we were afraid we would have to wait to be seated. We were relieved to discover several empty tables and some already set up to accommodate our party of six. They were about 95% full just before 6 on a Saturday evening. Expect to spend a little time pursuing their extensive and diverse menu of Italian dishes. My wife and I tried the chef salad and penne pasta. Others tried the Chicken Parmesan, chicken wrap, and a child’s spaghetti. When the entrees were served, several of us remarked on the generous portions. My chef salad was one of the best I’ve ever had. My wife liked her penne pasta. Everyone liked what they had been served. We would not hesitate to return to the House of Pizza the next time we are in the area at meal time.” — Road_Warrior32034

1. Harold’s Restaurant & Lounge

Harold’s Restaurant & Lounge serves American food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.