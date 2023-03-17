GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Recreation Commission is looking for a few bands to perform at some of the area’s biggest events this summer. Among them are the Southern Adirondack Wine and Food Festival, on June 3, the Gloversville Railfest, slated for August 12, and the Bacon and Brew Fest, set for September 16.

“Please message us if you are interested in performing,” a spokesperson for the commission said in an online statement. “Thank you to all the solo and duos who have reached out already.”

Interested bands may attend a commission meeting for more information. The commission meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Employee Lounge at City Hall.