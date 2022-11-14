GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A $2.5M baseball collection has been donated to the future New York State Baseball Hall of Fame which will be located in Gloversville. The collection, which comes from Stanley Silver, of Beverly Hills, and his father Harry contains a baseball signed by the sultan of swat himself, Babe Ruth.

Harry Silver, according to the Front Page Gloversville Facebook page, had been going to games ever since he was six. Growing up in Chicago, he visited Cubs and White Sox games, along with other major Chicago sports teams. He’d been collecting sports memorabilia and amassed a collection of 1,145 signed baseballs. 770 of which were personally given to Harry or Stanley.

Plans for the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame coming to Gloversville were announced just over a year ago after the Fulton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Parkhurst Field Foundation to house the future museum. Parkhurst Field, which opened in 1906, agreed with the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame to bring their museum to the area.

Part of his collection includes a baseball signed by the 1927 New York Yankees, also known as “Murderer’s Row,” with signatures from legendary players such as Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. No update is available for when the museum will be open or completed.