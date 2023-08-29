GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sultan of swat, the king of crash, the colossus of clout, the great Bambino. On Saturday, September 9, the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will host Babe Ruth Induction Day. The event will take place at 45 Harrison Street in Gloversville, across the street from Parkhurst Field Little League Stadium, starting at 11 a.m.

To commemorate and honor the event, Ruth’s grandson, Tom Stevens, and great-grandson, Brent Stevens, will be in attendance. The two will share stories and memories of the Babe, who is largely considered the best baseball player of all time.

Ruth will be the first inductee to be honored at the facility which opened in July. The event is open to the public through 4 p.m. The museum will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is always free.

“Probably the most recognizable name in sports, Babe Ruth is a true ambassador to the game,”

said New York State Baseball Hall of Fame Executive Director, Rene LeRoux. “And he was as

notable off the field as he was on.”