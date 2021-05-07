Arrest made in connection with Gloversville shooting

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville Police have arrested a man in connection with a May 6 shooting on North Main Street that left a woman in hospital. Cecilio Persen, 39, of Gloversville was taken into custody on Friday.

Persen has been charged with second degree assault and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim is still being treated for her injuries at Albany Medical Center, but is expected to be released within the next few days.

New York State Police, the City of Amsterdam Police Department, the City of Albany Police Department, and the Town of Colonie Police Department, all continue to assist Gloversville Police with the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, though no additional suspects are being sought.