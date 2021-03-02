Amsterdam man arrested for entering home with fake ‘BB’ gun, dognapping

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 25, a 35-year-old man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office after illegally entering a home in the Town of Mayfield.

James Novack of Amsterdam was arrested after an investigation of an incident occurring on February 24. Police believe Novack forced his way into a home while using an fake “BB” gun to intimidate the homeowner. They add that Novack then stole the residence’s dog and left.

Novack was charged with:

  • Menacing in the Second Degree (class A misdemeanor)
  • Petit larceny (class A misdemeanor)
  • Robbery in the Second Degree (class C Felony)
  • Burglary in the Second Degree (class C Felony)

Novack was arraigned in the Town of Perth court and was released on his own recognizance. He is to appear in the Town of Mayfield court at a later date and time.

