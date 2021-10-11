Alleged dog owner speaks out after it was found tied to shopping cart

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The woman who claims to be the owner of a dog that was tied to a shopping cart in Gloversville is speaking out.

Over the weekend, the puppy, less than a year old, was found tied to a shopping cart. The cart was submerged in water new South Boulevard in Gloversville.

The dog was found by a local man who took it to the animal shelter for treatment.

Officials said the dog was in good shape. Cheyenne Baird told NEWS10 ABC she’s the owner of the dog. She said her boyfriend’s brother was watching the dog when it escaped.

“I just want people to know that I would not do that to a dog. Yes, I was wrong for letting someone watch my dog, so I didn’t leave it at home for hours,” she said. “I didn’t leave my dog. Everyone is saying I left my dog, and I didn’t leave my dog.”

Animal shelter officials said the police investigation is ongoing, and they cannot release the dog. Baird said she was told by the shelter she could get the dog back as long as she pays $75 for a dog license and rabies shot.