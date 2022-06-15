AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To highlight the need for foster and adoptive parents in Upstate New York, Audrianna Beck, 7, a child adopted out of foster care last month, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Amsterdam Mohawks game on Tuesday. As part of the game, the Amsterdam Mohawks honored the Beck family on the field.

There is currently a large need for foster parents for children ages one to 21 in 23 counties across New York. Foster parents are sought for both full and part-time placements. There’s also a high need for foster parents for teenagers.

Audrianna is the fourth child the Becks have adopted through fostering. In their seven years of fostering with Northern Rivers Family of Services, the Becks have helped 10 additional children by providing part-time foster care.

To become a foster parent, adults must be at least 21 years old and can be married, cohabitating, or single. It does not matter if an adult already has children of their own.