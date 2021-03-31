91-year-old man dies in Mayfield fire

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just before 1 a.m. on March 31, State Police responded to a house fire on State Route 30 in the Town of Mayfield. Arriving patrols found the home fully engulfed in flames. Troopers attempted to reach any possible people in the home but received no response.

During the investigation into the fire, the homeowner, 91-year-old Earl Hare of Mayfield, was found dead in the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled and State Police in conjunction with State Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

Following the fire, 511 reported that State Route 30 between Jackson Summit Road and Paradise Point Road was closed.