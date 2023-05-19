JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Fulton County. Out of the 22 businesses checked for compliance, four of them allegedly sold alcohol to someone under 21 years old.

During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. Five people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor.

The following businesses were not in compliance with New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:

Fastrac, 3707 Route 30 in Amsterdam

Fuel and Food, 3006 State Highway 30 in Gloversville

Hill’s Discount Beverage, 556 County Highway 110 in Broadalbin

Walgreens, 147 North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown

These businesses were in compliance: