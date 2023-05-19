JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Fulton County. Out of the 22 businesses checked for compliance, four of them allegedly sold alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. Five people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor.
The following businesses were not in compliance with New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:
- Fastrac, 3707 Route 30 in Amsterdam
- Fuel and Food, 3006 State Highway 30 in Gloversville
- Hill’s Discount Beverage, 556 County Highway 110 in Broadalbin
- Walgreens, 147 North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown
These businesses were in compliance:
- Speedway, 4635 Route 30 in Amsterdam
- Stewarts, Route 30 in Perth
- Embree’s Vail Mills Wines, 3627 Route 30 in Gloversville
- Sunoco, 2460 Route 30 in Mayfield
- Valero, 2456 Route 30 in Northville
- Stewarts, 2481 Route 30 in Mayfield
- Stewarts, 111 South Main Street in Northville
- Tops, 201 North Main Street in Northville
- Walgreens, 212 North Main Street in Northville
- Stewarts, 472 2nd Avenue in Broadalbin
- Price Chopper, 24 North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown
- Speedway, 285 North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown
- Stewarts, 203 North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown
- Midtown Discount Beverage, 105 Townsend Avenue in Johnstown
- Stewarts, 146 North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown
- Gulf, 100 South Comrie Avenue in Johnstown
- Gulf, 464 North Perry Street in Johnstown
- Stewarts, 1037 East Fulton Street in Gloversville