2nd arrest made in fatal Gloversville stabbing

Fulton County
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police made another arrest as they continue to investigate the stabbing death of a Gloversville man.

Police arrested Ja’Quah McCall, 19, of Albany, in connection to the fatal stabbing of 59-year-old William Guzek. McCall was charged with Conspiracy in the First Degree. Police said he conspired with someone under the age of 16 to commit a Class A Felony.

A 15-year old from Gloversville was charged with Second Degree Murder on Tuesday.

The investigation into Guzek’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department at 518-773-4513.

