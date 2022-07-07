JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If convicted, Justin J. Wilson, 31, and Nicole K. Elmore, 35, both of Gloversville, could face a lifetime behind bars after they allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and sexually abused a woman in Perth. The abuse, which police say took place over six days in January, was traced back to a trailer on Fulton County Highway 107 and to a motel in Montgomery County. There, the accused allegedly cut off the victim’s finger, and sexually abused her with a baseball bat, among other abuses.

Both pleaded not guilty to their indictment charges Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Fulton County. Acting District Attorney Amanda Nellis is not standing down, though, calling this crime one of the most heinous her area has ever seen. “At this time, the people will stand ready for trial,” she said.

The January abuses, police say, started when Wilson’s estranged wife was kidnapped on December 31, 2021. After enduring nearly a week of alleged torture, the victim escaped when Wilson stopped his car at a house on Eagle Street in Gloversville, according to police.

Both Wilson and Elmore were placed back behind bars after the indictment arraignment- Wilson in Fulton County Jail and Elmore in Montgomery County Jail. The two will face trial as co-defendants in January 2023.