GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old from Fonda died from a snowmobile crash in Gloversville on Tuesday, and police are currently investigating. Skyler Olmstead was pronounced dead at Nathan Littauer Hospital following the crash.

Around 9:13 p.m., Gloversville Police responded to the area of 30A, just South of the intersection of S. Kingsboro Avenue for a report of a snowmobile crash. Police found the snowmobile rider unconscious, accompanied by other riders and a passerby attempting to give aid. The unconscious rider was identified as Olmstead. Members of the Gloversville Fire Department and GAVAC arrived on the scene to treat Olmstead and ultimately took him to Nathan Littauer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 9:51 p.m.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. Police believe the accident only involved the snowmobile Olmstead was driving and no other motor vehicle was involved. Anyone with information regarding the crash or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department at (518) 773-4506.