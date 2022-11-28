GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 12 projects will take place in the City of Gloversville, as part of the $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative award. Governor Kathy Hochul was in Gloversville on Monday.

“We are ushering in a new era for Gloversville, attracting jobs, businesses, and people and making the community a better place to live and work,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will create more affordable housing, improve public amenities, and revitalize key businesses in downtown Gloversville, which will improve the quality of life for visitors and residents alike. My administration is committed to creating more livable communities and building a brighter future in Upstate New York.”

The new investments made will impact Gloversville in a way to make the walkable downtown area more prepped for revitalization. These investments are in effort to revamp and revitalize the upstate economy and create more opportunities in the Mohawk Valley. The funds of the award will go towards the following: